Marion County school bus crashes into tree after driver suffers medical emergency behind the wheel: FHP
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Marion County school bus crashed into a tree after the driver suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The incident happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday as the bus was traveling west on CR-467, the crash report said. The driver veered off the roadway and collided with a tree.
There were no students on board the bus at the time of the crash, troopers said. The 40-year-old woman was the only occupant on the bus.
Troopers did not explain the extent of the medical emergency she suffered while driving. She was transported to a local hospital. Her condition was not made available at the time of this writing.
FOX 35 News has reached out to Marion County Public Schools for more information.
This is a developing story.