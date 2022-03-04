Markeith Loyd defense team to file motion for new trial after death sentence ruling

Convicted killer Markeith Loyd's defense team plans to file a written motion for a new trial within the next 10 days.

A judge on Thursday announced that Loyd will be put to death for the murder of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton in 2017. He's already serving a life sentence for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon.

After the sentence was read, Loyd made an outburst in the courtroom before being led out. Clayton's family was in the courtroom for the sentencing.

The cousin of Lt. Clayton was smiling after the sentencing and warned Loyd that "playtime is over" as he heads to death row.

"I know the insights of what happens on death row and thank you so much for rendering the sentence that you did."

Lt. Clayton was killed in 2017 outside an Orlando Walmart as she tried to arrest Loyd for killing Dixon.

