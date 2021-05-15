Masks no longer required in most outdoor areas at Disney, Universal

If you're headed to the theme parks, you will need to have a face mask with you but you won't need it everywhere.

Face coverings for guests at Walt Disney World Resort are no longer required when outdoors starting Saturday, and similar to an announcement made earlier Friday by Universal Orlando, masks will still be required when indoors and in ride queues.

"Starting May 15, face coverings for guests will be optional in outdoor common areas at Walt Disney World Resort," Disney said in a statement sent to FOX 35 News, "with the exception that guests must wear face coverings from the entrances at all attractions, theaters or transportation and throughout those experiences..".

Based on these updates, guests are still expected to bring a face covering with them for their visit. Social distancing guidelines still apply.

Face coverings for guests at Universal Orlando are no longer required when outdoors, but masks are still required when indoors.

"The health and safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority,," read a statement sent to FOX 35 News from Universal. "Based on guidance from local government and health officials, effective Saturday, May 15, face coverings for guests are no longer mandatory when outdoors at Universal Orlando."

Guests are still expected to bring a face covering with them for their visit.

