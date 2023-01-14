Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Florida: Here's where

One lucky Floridian became an overnight millionaire after matching five numbers in the Mega Millions drawing on Friday night.

The lucky combination of numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14. One person in Maine won the $1.35 billion grand prize, with a cash option of $724.6 million.

In Florida, a ticket worth $1 million was sold in Pinellas County at a Wawa in Largo, according to the Florida Lottery.

The jackpot was the second largest in Mega Millions history and the fourth time the game has had a billion-dollar win. The largest Mega Millions jackpot in October 2018 was $1.53 billion claimed by a single ticket holder in South Carolina.

Friday’s drawing also marked the seventh time there was a grand prize winner on Friday the 13th, a date superstitiously considered unlucky.

The next grand prize drawing on Tuesday will drop to an estimated $20 million and a cash option of $10.7 million.