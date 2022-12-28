Mega Millions: Winning $1 million ticket from Tuesday's drawing sold in Florida

A lucky lotto player in Florida didn't hit the Mega Millions jackpot, but they did win $1 million, according to the Florida Lottery website.

The winning numbers in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing were: 9, 13, 36, 59, 61 and 11.

No one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, causing it to roll over to an estimated $640 million. However, one ticket sold in Florida matched five of the numbers, which has a top prize value of $1 million.

It was sold at a Publix store located at on 4651 Cortez Road West in Bradenton, the Florida Lottery said in a statement.

Tickets sold in California, Georgia and Mississippi also claimed a $1 million prize, according to the Mega Millions website.

The next drawing is set for Friday, Dec. 30 at 11 p.m. ET.