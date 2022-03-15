Melbourne officer suffers multiple injuries in crash with another vehicle, police say

article

A Melbourne police officer was injured after crashing into a vehicle while responding to a call on Monday night.

Police say the officer was driving westbound on the East Eau Gallie bridge around 10 p.m. with lights and sirens activated when a vehicle pulled out in front of the officer, causing the officer to strike the vehicle.

The crash caused severe damage to both vehicles.

"The officer sustained multiple, non-life-threatening, injuries and the civilian driver sustained minor injuries," the Melbourne Police Department said.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to conduct the investigation.

