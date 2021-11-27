Melbourne police searching for truck involved in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

article

The Melbourne Police Department is searching for a pickup truck it believes was involved in a deadly hit-and-run with a pedestrian.

Police responded around 2 a.m Saturday to the area of New Haven Avenue and South Harbor City Boulevard about a deceased person in the road.

"Upon arrival, officers discovered that the person was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle and deceased," police said.

They say the victim was on South Harbor City Boulevard between New Haven Avenue and East Strawbridge Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene of the crash.

"Based upon the preliminary investigation, the vehicle is believed to be a 2007 to 2013 model year, red GMC Sierra, or similar model pickup truck with damage to the front of the vehicle."

The crash is still under investigation.