Memorial for Officer Jason Raynor moved to One Daytona for race weekend

You can now pay your respects to fallen Daytona Beach Officer Jason Raynor at One Daytona.

His memorial was moved from the police department headquarters to the center's Victory Circle.

Police say his vehicle will be on display throughout the entire weekend of races at Daytona International Speedway.

A funeral was held for Officer Raynor this week. He died 55 days after he was shot in the head while on patrol.

During the funeral, a radio call aired by dispatch played a message that stated, in part: "Officer Jason Raynor, we thank you for your dedication and service to the citizens of Daytona Beach … no other boots on the ground can take your place. Rest easy. We have it from here."

Othal Wallace, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder in Raynor's Aug. 17 death. Prosecutors have said they plan to seek the death penalty.