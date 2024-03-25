Expand / Collapse search

Watch: Miami ATV chase ends with driver taken down by police

By FOX TV Digital Staff
Updated  March 25, 2024 12:53pm EDT
Florida
FOX TV Stations

ATV chase along I-95 in Miami

Law enforcement chases an ATV rider through traffic along I-95 and sidestreets in the South Florida area, eventually taking the driver into custody.

MIAMI - A police chase involving an ATV unfolded along a busy South Florida highway for nearly an hour Monday.

According to WSVN-TV in Miami, officers began following a suspect driving an ATV erratically at speeds topping 70 mph along northbound Interstate 95 in Opa-locka.

Helicopter footage showed the driver repeatedly leaving the highway and getting back on, at times speeding the wrong direction into oncoming traffic.

f4b2cd8c-snapshot-1.jpg

The driver is safely taken into police custody.

Just before 12:30 p.m., the driver pulled off onto a side road in Fort Lauderdale and stopped. Seconds later, officers pulled up and swarmed the driver, ending the chase.

No other details were immediately available.