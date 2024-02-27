Michigan primary 2024: Trump-Biden win edging closer to a rematch

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump won the Michigan primaries on Tuesday, further solidifying the all-but-certain rematch between the two men.

Biden defeated Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, his one significant opponent left in the Democratic primary.

The votes in Michigan have been close the last two presidential elections, with Donald Trump winning in 2016 by about 11,000 votes and losing it to Joe Biden by nearly 154,000 votes four years later.

RELATED: Biden is ‘old,’ Trump is ‘corrupt': Poll has bleak signs for both in possible 2024 presidential rematch

But a cloud of apathy has settled over voters, as many are anticipating the likely rematch between Trump and Biden in November.

Much like Nevada’s primary made headlines when "None of these candidates" won on Feb. 6, Michigan’s primary could make waves with its "Uncommitted" option.

Live election results

Biden wins despite concerns of ‘uncommitted’ voters

Fury over Biden's support of Israel has spurred a breakout campaign urging Democratic supporters to vote "uncommitted" on their ballot Tuesday.

This forced Democrats to closely watch the results of the "uncommitted" vote as Michigan became the epicenter for dissatisfied members of Biden's coalition that won him the state in 2020.

The movement to vote "uncommitted," started by Listen to Michigan and backed by U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, has made enough noise for the Biden administration to send a White House delegation to meet with Arab and Muslim leaders and discuss policy.

US President Joe Biden speaks during the National Governors Association Winter Meeting in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Photographer: Leigh Vogel/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The metro Detroit area, particularly Dearborn, has the highest population of Muslims and Arabic speakers in the United States.

How many Michiganders vote "uncommitted" Tuesday could indicate how much anger the president is facing. Double-digit numbers could spell trouble for Biden in the general election.

RELATED: Michigan 2024 Presidential Primary: Biden-Trump discontent could bring drama to predictable contest

Two GOP conventions

On the Republican side, Trump swept the first five states on the Republican primary calendar.

His victory in Michigan over his last major primary challenger, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, comes after the former president defeated her by 20 percentage points in her home state of South Carolina on Saturday.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press and FOX 2 Detroit contributed.