'Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party' returns to Disney World in 2022

We're halfway to Halloween and oh boy, do we have a treat for you!

Walt Disney World announced on Thursday that its popular ‘Mickey’s Not-So-Scary-Halloween Party' will return to Magic Kingdom this year! The family-friendly event was canceled during the coronavirus pandemic.

"This fall, ghosts and ghouls of all ages are invited to don their favorite costumes and celebrate all things haunted during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party," Disney Parks Blog announced.

The event will be held across 37 nights from Aug. 12 through Oct. 31 after normal park operating hours from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Credit: Disney Parks Blog

The limited-capacity event will feature exciting encounters with your favorite Disney villains, trick-or-treating, fireworks, and shows like the "Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular" at Cinderella Castle.

New this year, guests can partake in event-exclusive step-in photo opportunities and will also a receive a Halloween-themed 50th Anniversary celebration commemorative print.

Disney Parks Blog teased the announcement on Wednesday, tweeting: "We smell an announcement coming tomorrow" followed by broom, castle, and candy emoji's.

It's been 3 years since the Halloween event was held at Magic Kingdom, with the last one taking place in 2019. In 2020, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in 2021, Disney held its ‘Disney After Hours Boo Bash’ in its place.

In a sign of trying to get back to normal guest experiences, this month, Disney World lifted the last of its mask requirements for all guests visiting its resorts, theme parks, and dining districts, making them optional for visitors.

Tickets for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party can be purchased online or by calling 407-939-4240 starting May 18.