'Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party,' other holiday events return to Disney World parks

Things will be looking merrier and brighter at "The Most Magical Place on Earth" this year with the return of several popular holiday events!

Holiday cheer will unfold at Walt Disney World with the merry season at the parks beginning November 11, during the 50th anniversary celebration. Several theme park icons will continue to transform into Beacons of Magic, shining at night with their own unique EARidescent glow.

Here is what to expect at each park later this year:

MAGIC KINGDOM

'Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party' is returning in 2022! The event was skipped in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic and last year, Disney hosted a modified version called ‘Mickey’s Very Merriest After Hours.'

According to Disney Parks Blog, the separately ticketed holiday event will happen on 24 select nights beginning Nov. 8 through Dec. 22 at Magic Kingdom. Guests will enjoy complimentary cookies and hot cocoa as you stroll around the park – which will be decked out in yuletide cheer.

Credit: Disney Parks Blog

"Holiday magic will once again transform the Jungle Cruise into the Jingle Cruise. And, as an exclusive treat for event attendees, Space Mountain, Tomorrowland Speedway, Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor and Mad Tea Party will all receive a special holiday makeover," Disney Parks Blog reports.

An evening full of joyful, family activities awaits, including:

"Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration" show at Cinderella Castle stage featuring Mickey and friends

"Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks" with dazzling castle projections, fireworks and seasonal songs

Santa Claus will join Mickey Mouse and friends in the "Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade"

An intergalactic dance party at Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café

Dance the night away alongside favorite Disney characters during the holiday show, "A Totally Tomorrowland Christmas" on the Rockettower Plaza Stage.

Young partygoers and Disney Junior fans of all ages can take part in the "Disney Junior Jingle Jam" at Storybook Circus

In honor of the 50th Anniversary celebration, attendees will also discover three new photo opportunities and will receive a special 50th Anniversary commemorative keepsake, themed for the holidays.

Tickets to ‘Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party' go on sale beginning July 7. Guests of select Walt Disney World Resort hotels can begin purchasing tickets as early as June 30.

As for decor, Main Street, U.S.A. is expected to be decked out in holiday cheer – and don't miss your chance to take a photo with Santa Claus!

DISNEY'S HOLLYWOOD STUDIOS

Once again, Walt Disney World said that the Hollywood Tower Hotel will transform into the ‘Hollywood Holiday Tower Hotel,' showcasing holiday projection effects with music for guests to view from Sunset Boulevard.

Credit: Walt Disney World

You can catch Jolly Old St. Nick cruising down Hollywood Blvd. in his candy-apple red convertible during the Santa Claus Merry Motorcade. And the kids will love this: "For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration" adds a festive finale, featuring the lovable snowman, Olaf, and celebratory songs of the season.

DISNEY'S ANIMAL KINGDOM

Season decor will fill Animal Kingdom as Santa Claus and Disney characters sail down Discovery River to holiday sounds as part of a festive flotilla. The park will really come alive with the return of a Merry Menagerie of winter animals in the form of life-size, artisan-sculpted puppets!

Credit: Walt Disney World

The magic really shines bright through the centerpiece of the park, the ‘Tree of Life,' which will be illuminated to become another ‘Beacon of Magic.'

EPCOT

The fan favorite "Candlelight Processional' returns during the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays beginning Nov. 25. The popular event showcases the telling of the Christmas story by a celebrity narrator with a mass choir and a 50-piece live orchestra.

Credit: Walt Disney World

The processional is a long-standing Disney Parks tradition dating back to 1958 at Disneyland in California. Walt Disney World guests have enjoyed the annual Candlelight Processional since 1971, initially at Magic Kingdom Park and since 1994 at EPCOT.

Guests will also be delighted to know that the Holiday Cookie Stroll is coming back to EPCOT, allowing you to partake in a sweet scavenger hunt around the International Festival of the Holidays. While you're on your cookie hunt, be sure to grab a bite (or two…or four) from the special Holiday Kitchens that will be set up around the park, serving up mouthwatering holiday dishes from around the world.

Credit: Walt Disney World

Star-Lord, Rocket Raccoon and the rest of the Guardians are also getting into the holiday spirit: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will trade in its classic hits playlist for a mash-up of seasonal jams!

DISNEY SPRINGS

Disney Springs will transform into a winter wonderland, with sparkling lights, holiday decor, and even snow falling in Town Center! You can walk over to Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar – which will become Jock Lindsey’s Holiday Bar in the spirit of the season – and grab some festive food and craft cocktails.

Credit: Walt Disney World

In addition, the Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll will return this year with elaborately-themed trees inspired by your favorite Disney characters.