Missing 71-year-old woman found dead in Melbourne

article

Detectives are investigating the death of a 71-year-old woman in Melbourne as a homicide.

Jo Ellen Johnson was found dead on January 13 on a property located at 2900 South Harbor City Blvd. Detectives were investigating her disappearance when they were given access to the property.

While searching, they located the body of Johnson. An autopsy revealed she died as a result of homicide.

MORE NEWS: Deputies searching for man missing since Sunday, could be in Orlando

"Detectives are actively reviewing evidence and interviewing associates of Ms. Johnson to include those living on the property," authorities said.

A suspect has yet to be identified.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call 321-608-6893 or if you have information and wish to remain anonymous, please call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. You could be eligible for a reward.