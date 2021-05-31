Deputies: Body of missing 4-year-old boy out of Jacksonville found in pond

article

UPDATE: The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said late Monday night that the body of the missing 4-year-old out of Jacksonville was found in a pond near where the boy went missing.

In a tweet, the sheriff's office said, "This story has ended tragically - keep the family in your thoughts…"

PREVIOUS VERSION: A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old boy from Jacksonville.

Investigators are looking for Gavin Douyon, 4.

He was last seen in the area of Chester Creek Road in Jacksonville wearing a white shirt and dark blue shorts.

Anyone who might have seen the boy is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.