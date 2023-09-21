Missing Florida siblings, 10 and 11, found driving stolen mom's car 3 hours from home: deputies

Stream FOX 35 News:

A pair of siblings who were reported missing were found three hours away from home in a stolen car that belonged to their mother, according to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found a white car driving on Interstate-75 in Alachua shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday. The car came back as reported stolen, and deputies conducted a "high risk" traffic stop, the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

When they pulled the car over, two kids – a 10-year-old boy and his 11-year-old sister – stepped out of the car.

Deputies learned the siblings were reported missing to the North Port Police Department. North Port, a city between Fort Myers and Sarasota, is over 200 miles south of Alachua.

The stolen car the 10-year-old boy was driving belonged to their mother, according to deputies.

Photo: Alachua County Sheriff

Deputies were able to make contact with the kids' mother, who declined to pursue charges. She drove to Alachua County to take custody of both kids, deputies said.