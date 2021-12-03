Missing Marion County 3-year-old found safe, deputies say

article

UPDATE: The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Friday afternoon that Pharoah, 3, was found safe. No further updates were provided.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing and endangered 3-year-old child.

Deputies say they received a pickup order that was obtained by the Department of Children and Families (DCF) in reference to the well-being of 3-year-old Pharoah Pierre.

"Pharoah’s mother, 25-year-old Marie Pierre, has been avoiding contact with DCF in their efforts to assess the well-being of Pharoah during an open investigation," a news release from the sheriff's office said.

Marie is possibly driving a black 2006 Jeep Cherokee with Florida tag #Z711VD. The last known location of Pharoah is 44 Fir Trail Drive in Ocala.

Deputies say there is concern for his safety.

Anyone with information on Pharoah or Marie's whereabouts is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff's Office by calling 911.

