Missing Orlando man case turns to homicide investigation after autopsy 

This week, dive teams searched the waters of Lake Monroe to find clues in the death of 69-year-old Bernard Morton.

The husband and father’s body was found in the lake by a group of kayakers on January 17. He had been reported missing in early December.

After initially being investigated as a possible suicide, an autopsy discovery led to a further look by experts at the University of Florida. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said it’s now being investigated as a homicide.

According to an incident report obtained by FOX 35 News, Morton and his wife got into an argument in their Orlando apartment. He left, and a few days later, she reported him missing after telling deputies she hadn’t heard from him.

To his brother, Robert Morton -- a retired warden -- something seemed off.

"We felt it was foul play because my brother just went missing, his bank account had not been used, his credit cards had not been used, he hadn’t been seen," he said.

He traveled to Florida to investigate himself. He had hoped to find his brother alive.

"Do my own personal investigation, and to see if I could actually find my brother, I was actually hoping to find my brother while I was down there," he said.

Morton believes dive teams are looking for the victim’s cell phone. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for anything that will help with the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477),

