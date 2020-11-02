Deputies arrest suspect; DeBary teen still missing

article

UPDATE: The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says it located Hilario Maldonado, 29, at his DeLand home on Monday afternoon. However, the 15-year-old girl was not with him. Officials are still searching for her. Maldonado was taken into custody on charges of interfering with child custody.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says that they need the public's help finding a missing DeBary teen who may be with a 29-year-old felon.

They said that 15-year-old Charleigh Huffman was last seen at her home on Craycroft Avenue at 4:15 a.m. on Monday. She was wearing a dark hoodie and white and blue camo running shorts when last seen. She has blonde hair and when it's in a ponytail, the bottom half of her hair is shaved.

Deputies believe that Charleigh may be traveling with Hilario Maldonado, 29, in a beige Audi with Florida tag 379-1XA. He is a convicted felon and may be armed.

Those with any information about the pair is asked to contact Detective Wheeler at 386-748-9861, via email at swheeler@vcso.us, or contact the sheriff’s office at 386-248-1777 regarding case number 20-20012.

You can also submit tips anonymously by calling the Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477 or via the P3 Tips app available at NEFCrimestoppers.com.

