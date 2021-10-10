Miya Marcano: Family releases details on upcoming funeral service

The family of Miya Marcano has announced the details of her upcoming Celebration of Life and funeral.

19-year-old Miya Marcano was last seen on Friday, September 24, at the Arden Villas apartments in Orlando. The prime suspect in her disappearance and death, 27-year-old Armando Manual Caballero, was found dead from an apparent suicide on Monday, September 27. Family, friends, and law enforcement discovered her body on Saturday, October 2.

RELATED: New details released by Miya Marcano's family about night of disappearance

Miya's family said that a Celebration of Life will be held for Miya on Wednesday, October 13, with her funeral and burial the following day.

The details of the scheduled plans are below:

Celebration of Life: Wednesday, October 13, between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cooper City Church of God in Cooper City, Florida.

Funeral: Thursday, October 14, at 11 a.m. at the Cooper City Church of God in Cooper City, Florida.

Burial: Thursday, October 14, immediately after the funeral, at the Bailey Memorial Gardens in North Lauderdale, Florida.

In addition, the family of Miya Marcano has formally launched the ‘Miya Marcano Memorial Foundation.’

"Miya’s parents have formally launched the Miya Marcano Memorial Foundation and is pleased that their daughter’s name will continue to live on, impacting the lives of others," the lawyers for the Marcano family said. "The Foundation has a mission to support, educate and provide resources to families of missing persons, while advocating for the protection of students and our most vulnerable population."

Miya Marcano, 19, was reported missing after she did not board a scheduled flight from Orlando to Ft. Lauderdale on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Expand

The family has reportedly asked that the public sign up for email notifications on the official website for the Miya Marcano Memorial Foundation. They also asked that the public make donations to the foundation in lieu of sending any flowers to Miya’s funeral.

RELATED: Miya Marcano: Sheriff's Office releases detailed timeline of disappearance, death

"Miya is everything to her father and I, as well as so many people around the world. The creation of the Miya Marcano Memorial Foundation brings my heart so much joy during such a difficult time," Miya’s mother, Yma Scarbriel, said. "The ability to help other families and the opportunity to do my part to evoke change with the very systems that didn’t protect my daughter Miya, gives us some comfort."

Miya Marcano, 19, was reported missing after she did not board a scheduled flight from Orlando to Ft. Lauderdale on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Expand

She added, "Miya always said she would change the world, and we want to ensure her legacy lives on and helps as many people as possible."

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.