Miya Marcano: New details released about the night of her disappearance

New details in the death of Miya Marcano have been released by law enforcement.

Investigators said that Miya Marcano, 19, was last seen on Friday, September 24, at the Arden Villas apartments in Orlando. The prime suspect in her disappearance and death, 27-year-old Armando Manual Caballero, was found dead from an apparent suicide on Monday, September 27. Her body was discovered after days of searching on Saturday, October 2.

Caballero was a maintenance person at the Arden Villas Apartments where he had worked since June, according to investigators. Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Marcano lived and worked at the same apartment complex.

The Sheriff said it appears to have been a situation where Caballero might have developed a romantic interest in Marcano but he was rebuffed by her.

The new details released this week detail more about what deputies found when Miya was first reported missing.

Orange County deputies said that Miya’s father secured the bedroom window with a lock to make sure that it could only open a few inches.

However, when deputies investigated on the first night of her disappearance, they said that they found the window could open completely. They also noted that they could see a piece of furniture propped up against the bedroom doorknob.

Miya’s family claimed this was the case from the very beginning but the Orange County Sheriff’s Office did not confirm it until now.

