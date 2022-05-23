Monkeypox in Florida: Symptoms to watch for

The first presumptive case of monkeypox was found in South Florida on Sunday.

Health officials in Broward County and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating the case which appears to be related to international travel, the Florida Department of Health in Broward County said in a news release.

The patient is reportedly in isolation, but it has many wondering what this disease is and how do you know if you have it.

This isn't the first time monkeypox has appeared in the U.S. but health officials still want us to be cautious. Just last summer there was a reported case in Texas from a person who had just returned from Nigeria.

UNDATED ? MAY 27: In this Centers for Disease Control and Prevention handout graphic, symptoms of one of the first known cases of the monkeypox virus are shown on a patient?s hand May 27, 2003. The CDC said the viral disease monkeypox, thought to be Expand

RELATED: Florida health officials investigating state’s first presumptive case of monkeypox

As of now there is a confirmed case in Massachusetts, a possible case in New York City and now a presumptive case in Broward County, Florida.

MONKEYPOX SYMPTOMS

Monkeypox is a virus that begins as a rash and then turns to bumps that become infected. The sickness can last from two to four weeks with flu-like symptoms including fever, chills, fatigue, aches and pains – like a weaker version of smallpox.

WHERE DOES MONKEYPOX COME FROM

It is rarely seen outside of Africa. Experts say it originates in wild animals like rodents and primates and occasionally jumps to people.

MORE NEWS: Tropical disturbance in Gulf moves over Florida

HOW DO YOU GET MONKEYPOX?

Different from COVID, experts say it is harder to transmit. It generally requires close physical contact or bodily fluids.

Advertisement

Right now there is no treatment for monkeypox. Experts say if there is an outbreak, the smallpox vaccines may be used to slow the outbreak.

