More Publix pharmacies in Florida to offer COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Tuesday that more Publix stores in Florida will offer the COVID-19 vaccine.

"It's an exciting day. It's an exciting announcement," the governor said.

The vaccination program will now be extended to Palm Beach (67), Martin, and Monroe counties. The additional locations will bring the total number of Publix stores in Florida distributing the vaccine to 181 across 15 counties.

Palm Beach County is the largest so far to offer vaccines at Publix, DeSantis said. He said about 25% of the county’s residents are 65 or older.

County officials told the governor that about 90% of seniors live within a mile and a half of at least one Publix.

"Not every senior is going to want to drive half way across town to go to a drive-thru site," DeSantis said.

The governor made the announcement from a Publix location in Jupiter. He said so far the program has been successful and they look forward to expanding to more Publix locations in the future.

DeSantis says close to 700,000 people over 65-years-old have received a COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine:

Seniors 65 and older can book their appointment starting Wednesday at publix.com/covidvaccine. Vaccinations begin Thursday.