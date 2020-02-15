More than 100,000 racing fans expected to pack stands for Daytona 500

History will be made at the Daytona 500 on Sunday when the President of the United States shows up to the race.

Excitement is mounting at Daytona International Speedway ahead of President Trump's expected appearance at the "Great American Race." Speedway officials expect over 100,000 people to fill the seats.

Trump has been named the grand marshal for the event, meaning he will give the command for drivers to start their engines. The president is planning to take a lap around the track in his presidential limousine at Daytona International Speedway prior to the NASCAR event, according to Fox News chief White House correspondent John Roberts. Plans have not yet been finalized.

In the meantime, the area is packed with RV's and tents with fans just waiting for the big event.

"A lot of good people. Over there where we're at, everyone is polite, we all get along," one fan told FOX 35's Vicki Karr.

The Speedway is suggesting fans arrive early for the Daytona 500 on Sunday due to an expected increase in traffic, especially with the president and First Lady's arrival.

DAYTONA 500 on FOX: Pre-race coverage begins at 1 p.m. Sunday on FOX 35 followed by the race at 2:30 p.m. Good Day Orlando will be live from the Daytona International Speedway that morning between 7 and 10 a.m.