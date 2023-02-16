More than 200 arrested in Polk County human trafficking bust

More than 20 women believed to have been trafficked into the U.S. and forced into sex work were rescued during a week-long operation in Polk County. More than 200 people were arrested during operation, as well.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said most of the women who were identified as sex trafficking victims are Cuban and were brought through the Mexican border.

Judd said they likely began as refugees traveling through Central America, but came in contact with a human smuggler, or "coyote," and were told they'd be helped with travel. Then were told they would have to engage in prostitution in order to pay off the debt. The women were also threatened with harm to their families back home if they did not comply with the traffickers.

A few of the women had arrived in the U.S. within the last 2 weeks, Judd said.

The women were being provided with assistance and counseling.

In addition to those identified as victims of trafficking, four people with a criminal history of prostitution were arrested during this operation. One of the customers also had a past arrest for soliciting prostitution.

Among the arrests was an elected official who is on a school board in San Diego, California. Judd said Dr. Scott Wooden was in town helping his elderly parents when he tried to solicit a sex worker for $200. He is a member of the Del Mar Union School District, a molecular biologist and used to own a massage parlor, Judd said.

Another man caught up in the arrest is a sex offender who lives in Lakeland, but according to Judd, has decades of arrests related to prostitution and inappropriate sexual behavior. Christopher Pitasi was charged with soliciting prostitution.

The Polk County sheriff worked along with representatives from other agencies that took part in the operation and social services organizations who offered help for human trafficking victims, will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. to provide more details.