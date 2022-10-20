Mother, 2 children killed in Florida house fire, Nassau deputies say

A mother and her two children are dead following an early morning fire at a Northeast Florida home Thursday, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., fire and rescue crews responded to the fire on Jane Lane in Hilliard – a small town about 30 miles northwest of Jacksonville – and discovered that the woman and her 11-year-old and 7-year-old children had died in the fire, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

The state fire marshal is working to learn the cause of the fire.