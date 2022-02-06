Mother of Orlando teen in coma after hit-and-run meets man who helped save his life

The mother of the teen who was put in a coma after a hit-and-run crash got to meet the witness who helped save her son's life.

Timber Creek High School junior Joshua Sims has been in a coma at Orlando Regional Medical Center for more than a week. The Florida Highway Patrol said Sims, 16, was on his skateboard on Colonial Drive when he was hit by a car that kept going.

A witness tells FOX 35 Orlando that the teen was in the bike lane when he was hit and launched into the middle lane of traffic on Colonial. The driver took off and the witness stayed on the scene and called 911.





"You could see the hood sweep his legs, and you can see Josh’s head hit the windshield, kind of did a 360 in the air and landed on the ground," said Raymond Perez. "My fear that was after he was hit was that oh my gosh cars were going to run over him."

Perez, and ICU nurse, ran over to stop traffic and help Sims until paramedics arrived.

Perez learned who Sims' is through a GoFundMe that a family friend created. FOX 35 Orlando helped Perez and Sims' mother meet for the first time on Sunday.

"I don’t even know how to thank you," said Jennifer Bennett, Sims' mother.

Even though her son has a long road to recovery, she's grateful her son is in the hospital fighting for his life and not gone for good.

"It’s wonderful to know there are good people still out there. And that will do the right thing," said Bennett. "There’s hope."

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are still looking for the driver who they believe was in a blue Ford Focus. If you have any information please call the Florida Highway Patrol.

