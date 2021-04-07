'My son is in danger': Florida mom pleads for help as 19-year-old son goes missing

A mother from Ft. Lauderdale says her teenage son went missing late Thursday night in Orlando, prompting an investigation from law enforcement.

"He needs to come home. He needs to get out of here and needs to come home. That’s all I care about," Vivian Blanco said. Her 19-year-old son Anthony Mejias has been missing since Thursday at 11:45 p.m.

"We've put this flyer here, Kissimmee, everywhere," Vivian told FOX 35.

She explained that Anthony took a bus from Tallahassee to Ft. Lauderdale, where they live. She even talked to him via Facetime as he was boarding on Thursday.

"This is the last picture of him, smiling to his sister, saying 'I’m coming home.' This is the first time away, he just moved to Tallahassee in January. He wanted to come home," Vivian said.

Anthony was supposed to make a connection in Orlando, but during a 15 minute layover, Vivian said he fell asleep. He was seen on video at the bus station, without his luggage or skateboard, she added.

Vivian also believes Anthony's phone and ID are missing because she said that he was not allowed back onto this connection.

"The bus driver and the Red Coach, that’s what they said. They said he couldn’t get in because he couldn’t show ID because he didn’t have his phone," she said.

Vivian added that Anthony’s never run away in the past and isn’t on any medication.

"He’s nowhere to be found. That’s why I feel my son is in danger and time is clicking and I need as many people to know that if they see this boy I need him back," she pleaded. "I need my son back. No matter the cost, whatever it is. I need my son, I just need my son."

Vivian is worried he was in the wrong place, at the wrong time.

If you see Anthony, please call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

