Multiple dead after rip currents in Central Florida this weekend, officials say

Two people are dead and another is missing after two separate incidents in Central Florida.

The latest happened on Sunday off the coast of Brevard County. According to the National Weather Service, two people were caught in a rip current at Juan Ponce De Leon Landing Beach. A 23-year-old was taken to a hospital, where she later died. A 26-year-old remains missing but is presumed dead.

BREAKING NEWS ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 news app for breaking news as it happens and more

Then, the day prior in Cocoa Beach, the National Weather Service said that two people visiting from out of state were also caught in a rip current. First responders pulled them from the water but at that point, one of them could not be revived. The other was taken to the hospital in good condition.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.