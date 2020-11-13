'My baby is in that car!' Mother says teen son was killed in deputy-involved shooting in Cocoa

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office investigating a shooting incident in Cocoa involving their own deputies.

The shooting reportedly happened late Friday morning on Stetson Drive in the College Manor neighborhood. Witnesses tell FOX 35 News that two men were confronted by deputies in a driveway and fatally shot.

One woman says one of the men shot and killed was her 18-year-old son.

"When I saw my baby go down, I knew my baby was dead."

The mother says her son and another boy hopped into a car coming down the street and the deputies were already following the car. She says deputies ordered the men out of the car.

"I said 'no don't shoot them. Please don't shoot them. My baby is in that car. He just got in there!'"

But the deputies did shoot, killing both men.

"I'm not going to stop until I get justice," the mother said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is assisting in the investigation. No further details were released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.