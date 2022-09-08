Artemis I Mission: NASA to provide update on rocket repairs, launch status of moon mission

NASA will provide an update on its much anticipated Artemis I moon mission on Thursday afternoon. The teleconference is scheduled for 11 a.m. and can be livestreamed below.

Officials have attempted a test launch of Artemis I twice and had to scrub both attempts due to various technical issues, including hydrogen leaks. To conduct the repairs, NASA officials pushed back the next launch attempt to at least mid-September, which could be delayed even further.

Earlier this week, officials said they were continuing to review options for their next launch opportunity, and that they planned to "replace the seal on an interface, called the quick disconnect, between the liquid hydrogen fuel feed line on the mobile launcher and the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket while at the launch pad."

"Performing the work at the pad requires technicians to set up an enclosure around the work area to protect the hardware from the weather and other environmental conditions, but enables engineers to test the repair under cryogenic, or supercold, conditions. Performing the work at the pad also allows teams to gather as much data as possible to understand the cause of the issue."

NASA left open the possibility that the rocket may need to be rolled back to the Vehicle Assembly Building.