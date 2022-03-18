NASA, SpaceX set new target date for Crew-4 astronaut mission

article

NASA and SpaceX have adjusted their launch date for the Crew-4 mission to the International Space Station.

NASA tweeted on Friday that they are now targeting no earlier than Tuesday, April 19 for the launch of its next astronaut mission to the International Space Station.

According to the space agency, this will "allow appropriate spacing for operations and post-flight data reviews between human spaceflight missions and to allow for multiple consecutive launch attempts based on the orbital mechanics for arrival to the space station."

Program reviews are expected to be completed early next week.

Crew-4 will carry an international crew of four astronauts to the orbital complex on a new Dragon spacecraft and flight proven Falcon 9 rocket for a science expedition mission. The team consists of Pilot Robert Hines, Mission Specialists Samantha Cristoforetti and Jessica Watkins, and Commander Kjell Lindgren. Hines, Watkins, and Lindgren are NASA astronauts and Cristoforetti is a European Space Agency astronaut.

