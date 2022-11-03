Potential tropical system could impact Florida

A potential tropical system brewing in the Atlantic could move near or on top of Florida early next week.

The FOX 35 Storm Team is watching an area of low pressure that is expected to develop this weekend over the northeastern Caribbean Sea or the southwestern Atlantic. Some slow subtropical or tropical development of this system is possible afterward while it moves generally northward to northwestward through early next week.

As of Thursday, the system has a 30-percent chance of developing.

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro says local impacts in Florida could include steady midweek rain, wind gusts 20-30 mph, rising seas-surf, and beach erosion during times of higher tides.

"GFS shows the low pressure system making its way across the Bahamas and moving closer and closer to the Florida peninsula."

RELATED: Here's the latest on Hurricane Martin and Tropical Storm Lisa

Gargaro says the low pressure system is forecast to form sometime this weekend and then starting to slowly move toward Florida as we head into early and the middle of next week.

Models show several inches of rain in some areas along the east coast of Florida, but for now, it's still too soon to tell exactly where it's going or how much further it will develop.

The FOX 35 Storm Team is continuing to monitor the system as the end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season approaches on Nov. 30.

For the latest track and outlook on the tropics, including Hurricane Martin and Tropical Storm Lisa, go HERE.