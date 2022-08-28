National Hurricane Center watching 4 tropical waves, 1 could become a tropical depression

The National Hurricane Center is currently watching four tropical waves. Three of the disturbances are given a small chance of development over the next five days, but one in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean has been given a 70% chance and could become a tropical depression within the next week.

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Ian Cassette said there is no immediate threat to Florida at the moment, but the team will continue to watch long-range models. Here's what we know about each wave:

Central Tropical Atlantic:

The tropical wave over the central Tropical Atlantic Ocean currently lacks organization, despite an increase in associated shower and thunderstorm activity, according to the NHC.

"Environmental conditions are expected to be generally conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week while moving toward the west and then west-northwest at around 10 mph, toward the waters east of the Leeward Islands," the NHC stated in its latest advisory Sunday.

Formation chances over the next five days are high - 70%.

Central Atlantic:

Forecasters say the tropical wave located about 600 miles east of Bermuda in the Central Atlantic continues to produce occasional, disorganized shower activity. "Strong upper-level winds and dry air are expected to limit significant development of this system while it meanders over the central Atlantic during the next few days, and the low is likely to dissipate by midweek," the NHC stated.

Formation chances over the next five days are low - 10%.

Northwestern Caribbean Sea:

This tropical wave could develop over the northwestern Caribbean Sea during the middle part of this week. "Environmental conditions could support some slow development of the system thereafter while it moves generally west-northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and toward the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico," the NHC said.

Formation chances over the next five days are low - 20%.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

The NHC said this tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa Monday or Monday night. Some gradual development of the system is possible after that time while it moves generally westward across the far eastern tropical Atlantic.

Formation chances over the next five days are low - 20%.

Remember to stay alert as we approach the peak of the hurricane season on September 10th. Track the tropics in real-time on the FOX 35 Storm Team App.