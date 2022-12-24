Freezing cold weather arrives in Central Florida for Christmas weekend

Today's high: 46 degrees

Tonight's low: 30 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Frigid air remains in place all weekend long trapping highs in the 40s. It will make for one of the coldest Christmas weekends ever for Central Florida. Lows fall to below freezing again tonight despite more clouds expected. Feels like temperatures will be dangerously cold again Christmas morning.

Freeze Warnings will be in effect again Sunday morning so protect those plants! According to the US National Weather Service in Melbourne, Orlando could see the coldest Christmas since 1983 when the low was 21-degrees!

BEACHES:

While cold temperatures will likely deter many from getting in the water, beach conditions will be rough due to astronomically high tides throughout the weekend. Coastal flooding will be possible along with a high rip current risk.

THEME PARKS:

Don't forget a jacket if you are heading to the parks this weekend! Highs will only warm to the mid 40s today and tomorrow with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

OUTLOOK:

The chilly weather is expected to last into Monday with lows back below freezing for areas north of I-4 Monday morning. Highs return to the 50s by the afternoon. A steady warming trend will return in the final week of 2022 with highs back in the 60s Tuesday and 70s by Wednesday.

In fact, we could see highs near 80 by Friday! Rain chances remain low with only as slight bump by New Years weekend.

