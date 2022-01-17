Near-freezing temperatures, frost possible for parts of Central Florida

Sunday's stormy skies have cleared in the wake of a strong cold front.

Dry air is back in place but, local temps won't budge a whole lot. Cold air will funnel into the region all day, sunshine prevails. High temperatures will park in the upper 50s north, mixed 60s south. Gusty breezes from the west-northwest are expected at all locations through mid-afternoon before diminishing later tonight. Low tonight head for the 30s and 40s under clear skies.

A FREEZE WATCH is in effect for the FOX 51 broadcast area in North Central Florida. Alachua and Gilchrist counties are highlighted for a possible light freeze, temps there head for the freezing mark.

Outside of the watch area, frost is looking likely over much of interior Central Florida. Could be a good time to cover up those tender plants in the garden to avoid cold damage.

The next best chance for some rain and dropping temps appears to be late week into next weekend. As of right now, forecast models paint a fairly wet picture as a cold rain settles in.

Some of the reliable global forecast models are painting a snowy picture as close as Central and southern Georgia. While this is certainly subject to change, it's a possibility that needs to be monitored!

