Near-freezing temperatures, frost possibly for Central Florida tonight

A cold front moving across Florida will bring near-freezing temperatures to Central Florida on Saturday night.

The day starts off cool and steady in the 40s in most areas. Central Florida will struggle to get out of the 50s, with a high of 60 expected in Orlando.

Patchy frost is expected in the inland areas tonight. There is a Frost Warning in effect for Saturday night for parts of Volusia and Lake counties.

Sunny skies with below seasonal temperatures is expected area-wide this weekend. The coldest temps for the area will take shape by Sunday morning.

30s will be common and there might be an opportunity for Mother Nature to lay down a little patchy frost early Sunday. Best frost potential looks to be West of I-95 and over the deeper interior counties.

Behind the cooler weekend weather is a second cold front that is forecast to arrive in Central Florida on Tuesday.

