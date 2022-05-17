Near-record heat in Central Florida with rain chances rising this weekend

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 94 degrees

Tomorrow's forecast high: 71 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

Hot temps return to the area with area highs inland heading for the lower-mid 90s, close to 90 along the beaches. There could be a few very isolated storms around after 3pm with chances in the 30% range.

Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will accompany some of the stronger storms. Most locations should remain hot and dry.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Hot and humid will be the rule out at the theme parks and attractions. A few isolated showers or storms possible after 3pm. It's important to remember that sunscreen, water and good old air conditioning while at the parks. Taking breaks from the hot temps will serve you well today!

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

It's a GREAT looking beach day. Plenty of sun and dry conditions before 3-4pm. An isolated shower or storm could be lurking about after 4pm. A moderate rip current threat remains in play so heed the advice of our local lifeguard teams, they know all about the risks.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Hot and humid weather will be the primary headline as we course into late week. While a few rain opportunities will exist, most locations will remain on the dry side.

Daily high temps will repeatedly hit near record levels, mid-90s a common theme inland, cooler along the coast. Rain chances will sharply rise Friday and through the weekend as tropical moisture invades from the South. Temperatures will begin cooling down with the increase in moisture.