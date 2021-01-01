Near-record heat on New Year's Day ahead of next cold front

The new year will start off hot and steamy in Central Florida.

"84 degrees today. Mostly sunny skies with breezy wind out of the south at 5 to 15 mph," said FOX 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas.

We'll make it to 83 in Titusville and Ocala, 82 in Leesburg and 84 in Sanford.

The record for January 1 was set in 2016, when Leesburg hit 84 degrees.

Advertisement

Don't get too used to the heat though: a cold front is coming right behind it. The front will move over Central Florida on Sunday.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Weather App for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

"Behind this front, much colder air. So we're looking at wake-up temperatures Monday morning in the 40s."

Afternoon highs will stay in the 60s for a couple of days so it will be sunny and cool for the first full work week of 2021 before we slowly warm back up.

Watch FOX 35 for the latest Central Florida news.