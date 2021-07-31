New date set for Boeing's Starliner capsule launch from Florida

After the launch on Friday was scrubbed, NASA announced a new date for liftoff for a United Launch Alliance rocket carrying Boeing's Starliner capsule.

Officials are now targeting Tuesday, Aug. 3 for the launch of their Orbital Flight Test-2 mission atop a ULA Atlas V rocket. Liftoff is set for 1:20 p.m. ET from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Docking at the International Space Station is targeted for Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 1:37 p.m. ET.

Friday's planned launch was delayed due to a "situation onboard the International Space Station," ULA tweeted late Thursday afternoon.

This is Boeing's second orbital flight test. A failed mission to the International Space Station in 2019 created a lot of disappointment. Herring said delays are not important in the grand scheme of things, as long as the overall mission is successful.

"One of the big things to always consider is flexibility, and one thing when it comes to preparing for launches is we build in here and there some time -- slack if you will. In the event that we run into any kind of problems, we still have the flexibility to meet the launch."

