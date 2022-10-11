New disturbance in Gulf of Mexico could become tropical depression soon

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance in the southwest Gulf of Mexico that could become a tropical depression this week.

Forecasters say Disturbance #1 is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms over the Bay of Campeche and adjacent land areas. This system is forecast to move slowly northwestward over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico later on Tuesday.

"Environmental conditions are expected to conducive for some development, and a tropical depression could from within the next day or two while the system meanders over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico," the NHC said.

After that time, increasing upper-level winds are likely to hinder additional development. Heavy rainfall is expected over portions of southern Mexico during the next couple of days. Chances of formation are at 60-percent over the next two days.