New tropical wave being monitored for development, hurricane center says

A tropical wave is being watched for further development by forecasters at the National Hurricane Center.

The system is currently located over the southwestern Caribbean Sea and is forecast to move across Central America during the next few days and emerge over the Bay of Campeche, where an area of low pressure could form on Friday.

"Some gradual development of this system is possible while it moves northwestward over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico through the weekend," the NHC said.

The tropical wave has a 20-percent chance of developing over the next five days.

A friendly reminder, the peak of hurricane season is on September 10th, so stay alert.