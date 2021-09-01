New York flooding: Videos show cars submerged, water pouring into subway stations

Dramatic videos show major flash flooding in the New York City area caused by torrential rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, which resulted in several deaths, halted subways and sent the city into a state of emergency early Thursday.

At least nine deaths were reported in New York City and New Jersey as the relentless rain caused flooding throughout the region. Video captured by New York City residents showed floodwaters pouring into the city’s underground subway system.

New York transit authorities said multiple trains were disrupted due to "excessive water" entering the station.

Streets in Brooklyn resembled waterways in a video shared late Wednesday, which shows vehicles attempting to drive through deep floodwaters and people wading through it.

Another video, recorded on New York’s Upper East Side, shows major flooding along the FDR highway. Cars and emergency vehicles can be seen attempting to drive through the high water.

A New York City police spokesperson says a total of eight people died when they became trapped in flooded basements. At least one death was reported in New Jersey as Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said a 70-year-old man was swept away.

"We’re enduring an historic weather event tonight with record-breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said while declaring a state of emergency in New York City late Wednesday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for New York state. Gov. Phil Murphy also declared a state of emergency in all of New Jersey’s 21 counties, urging people to stay off the flooded roads.

The National Weather Service office in New York declared its first-ever set of flash flood emergencies in the region Wednesday night, an alert level that is reserved for "exceedingly rare situations when a severe threat to human life and catastrophic damage from a flash flood is happening or will happen soon."

New York City put in place a travel ban until 5 a.m. ET Thursday for all non-emergency vehicles.

Ida, which made landfall on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane with some of the strongest winds ever to slam Louisiana, is estimated to have caused nearly $18 billion in damage, a modeling company firm said.

Its aftermath left more than a million customers without power in Louisiana and Mississippi and also left behind destruction and flooding. On Friday, the White House announced that President Joe Biden will travel to New Orleans to survey storm damage and meet with state and local leaders from impacted communities.

The National Weather Service had predicted flooding from what remained of Hurricane Ida, saying steep terrain and even city streets were particularly vulnerable to a band of severe weather that extended to Massachusetts, where tornado warnings were issued early Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. It was reported from Los Angeles and Cincinnati.