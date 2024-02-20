‘Next Level Chef’ star opens up for Black History Month: ‘Hard work never goes unnoticed’

In honor of Black History Month, notable chef and FOX star Nyesha Arrington is sharing advice for aspiring Black chefs.

"It’s a difficult road that has been lived," the "Next Level Chef" judge told FOX Television Stations Tuesday. "I also happen to represent two very highly underrepresented areas – being female, being a Black female. There are not many of us, you know."

Working her way up in the culinary industry, Arrington, 42, revealed she never worked next to a Black female and never worked for a female chef.

"For me, I just always wanted to be seen as equal, just seen as a good chef who has a sharp knife, who comes to work early, who sweeps the floors, who stays up late thinking about these things, how I can be my best," she shared, adding, "And, that recipe for success hasn't changed, and I would offer and advise the next generation, up and coming, to continue that because hard work never goes unnoticed."

A contestant with Nyesha Arrington in the "Next Level Audition – Social Media" season premiere episode of "Next Level Chef" (Credit: Lorraine O’Sullivan / FOX)

She continued: "And once you get into a room, even albeit uncomfortable or not, underrepresented or not, when you have the opportunity, you don't pull the ladder up. You have to continue building under that ladder for the next generation to come up. So I would say never underestimate the integrity behind hard work."

The culinary professional built an impressive resume working with chef Josiah Citrin at the acclaimed two Michelin Star restaurant Mélisse in Santa Monica, California and legendary French chef Joël Robuchon at his Michelin Star restaurants L'Atelier and The Mansion in Las Vegas.

In 2012, she was named Zagat’s Best Chef 30 Under 30, and in 2015 was recognized as LA’s Chef of the Year by Eater.

Mentors Nyesha Arrington, Gordon Ramsay and Richard Blais. (Credit: Lorraine O’Sullivan / FOX)

Now Arrington stars on "Next Level Chef," a show where she, alongside Gordon Ramsay and Richard Blais recruits chefs and takes them under their wings as they face unique cooking challenges in a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet.

Nyesha Arrington mentors contestant on "Next Level Chef." (Credit: Lorraine O’Sullivan / FOX)

"I get to actually be on that journey with the chefs in the kitchen and help them stay on track," Arrington added. "I mean, viewers are going to be on the edge of their seats watching this competitiveness happen unfold in front of their eyes."

"Next Level Chef" airs Tuesday nights on FOX.

