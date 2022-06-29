NHC: 'Bonnie' expected to form in the Atlantic

There are three disturbances the FOX 35 Storm Team is watching across the tropical Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

The first, Potential Tropical System #2 which is being tracked by the National Hurricane Center and is expected to become Tropical Storm Bonnie within the next day or so. Models on Wednesday had potential Bonnie possibly strengthening into a Category 1 hurricane on Friday. In the latest update, forecasters say the system could stay just below hurricane strength. Watch video above for details.

According to the newest forecast track, the system is not expected to be any threat to Florida.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: FOX 35 ORLANDO HURRICANE GUIDE

If the system does become a hurricane, it would be the first of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Our first named storm was Alex, which only reached tropical storm status.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

The second, an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will slowly drift westward toward the east coast of Texas over the next few days bringing heavy rain. This area has a 40% chance for further development.

The third is a tropical wave with an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms with a 30% formation chance within the next five days.

Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team this hurricane season for the latest updates to keep your family safe.