NHC: Sam nearing major hurricane strength

Hurricane Sam, which formed in the open Atlantic on Friday, continues to strengthen and is on the brink of becoming a major hurricane.

Sam is currently a Category 2 storm. It is the seventh hurricane of the 2021 season.

Sam is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph with maximum sustained winds at 110 mph.

"Additional strengthening is forecast, and Sam is expected to become a major hurricane later today," the National Hurricane Center said Friday.

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King says Sam is expected to become an intense Category 4 storm.

"Sam will become a Cat. 4 briefly by Sunday," FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King said. "It is then forecast to decrease in intensity after that. A turn to the Northwest appears to be in the works in the coming days."

As far as impacts to Florida, it could cause some ocean swells at our area beaches, but Sam is expected to turn north and stay away from the state.

Forecasters are also tracking three other systems.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Storm Team Hurricane Center for the latest tropical weather outlook and more

Subtropical Storm Teresa formed late Friday afternoon just north of Bermuda. The system is moving toward the northwest but is not expected to impact Florida. By Saturday, Teresa should turn northward and then northeastward and will not be long-lived.

A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa by the end of this weekend. Gradual development is expected and a tropical depression could form by the middle of next week while the system moves to the west at 10 to 15 mph over the far eastern tropical Atlantic.

An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms associated with the remnants of Peter is located several hundred miles south of Bermuda. Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for slow development of this disturbance over the next few days as it moves northeastward.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

NOAA predicted 15 to 21 named storms are possible during the 2021 hurricane season, with seven to ten becoming hurricanes and three to five of those becoming major hurricanes, meaning Category 3 or higher.

There have been 19 named storms this season. The next named storm will be "Victor."

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates throughout hurricane season.