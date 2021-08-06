NHC: Tropical depression may form this weekend, early next week

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic, one of which now has a 60-percent chance of developing.

The system is located a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands.

"Environmental conditions appear somewhat conducive for gradual development over the next several days, and a tropical depression could form this weekend or early next week while the system moves generally west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic," the NHC said Friday.

The second wave is located over the central tropical Atlantic and continues to produce some disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

"This system is expected to move slowly west-northwestward, and some slow development is possible early next week as it approaches the Lesser Antilles."

Formation chances remain low at 20-percent.

The peak of hurricane season is September 10.

NOAA updated its outlook on the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season on Wednesday, maintaining that it will be an above-average season.

They predicted 15 to 21 named storms are possible, with seven to ten becoming hurricanes and three to five of those becoming major hurricanes, meaning Category 3 or higher.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

