NHC: Tropical Storm Larry expected to become major hurricane this weekend

We now have our 12th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Larry formed over the eastern Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday. The system is located south of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.

Larry is expected to move west and then turn north. Maximum sustained winds are at 45 mph.

"Additional strengthening is forecast during the next few days and Larry is forecast to become a hurricane by late Thursday or Friday," the NHC said.

Forecasters are projecting that Larry will strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane on Saturday.

"It looks like it's going to be staying way out in the central Atlantic ocean which is good news for us in Florida," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Kristin Giannas.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Ida is expected to weaken today and Tropical Depression Kate is forecast to dissipate by Friday.

Forecasters are also watching an area of low pressure over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. The NHC says the system will have another opportunity for gradual development in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

NOAA updated its outlook on the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season, maintaining that it will be an above-average season.

They predicted 15 to 21 named storms are possible, with seven to ten becoming hurricanes and three to five of those becoming major hurricanes, meaning Category 3 or higher.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

