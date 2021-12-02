Nice! Central Florida to see highs in the mid-70s before big weekend warm up

The entire viewing area will be behind a departing weak cool front today.

This means beautiful weather returns featuring bright Central Florida sun, comfy temps and low humidity! Area high temps will head for the low-mid 70s, breezes from the north early, and spinning to the northeast later today.

Our outdoor comfort index settles around a "9" this afternoon, so if you're out and about today, you will definitely be in the comfort zone, so enjoy! Later tonight and into Friday morning, lows will fall to chilly levels. Wake up temps by Friday will head down into the 40s across the far northern viewing area and 50s will dominate to the south under clear skies. Could be a great night for a fire pit gathering as the local temperatures fall.

Looking longer term, forecast modeling is hinting at a massive area of higher pressure moving into Florida from the Yucatan Peninsula/Western Caribbean. The high will bring a spell of much warmer weather, holding off any big intrusions of cold air and rainfall. Rising weekend temps will head for the upper 70s on Saturday and right at about 80 by this Sunday.

