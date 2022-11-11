Nicole weakens to a tropical depression after tearing through Florida

Tropical Depression Nicole has moved out of Florida after making landfall in the state as a Category 1 hurricane and leaving behind devastating flooding and damage.

On Friday, Nicole was located about 70 miles southwest of Macon, Georgia with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. The National Hurricane Center said the system is bringing heavy rains to portions of the southeastern U.S.

"On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will move across central and northern Georgia this morning and over the western Carolinas later today," the NHC said. "Nicole is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone later today, then dissipate tonight or early Saturday as it merges with a frontal system over the eastern United States."

Several homes have been heavily damaged and appear to be on borrowed time until they collapse into the Atlantic Ocean along the shores of a neighborhood near Daytona Beach as massive beach erosion continues in the wake of Hurricane Nicole.

Drone footage from storm chaser Brandon Clement with Live Storms Media shows four of the dozens of homes in the Wilbur-By-The-Sea area torn apart by the relentless surf. In one home, the ground is giving way underneath their outdoor deck, and a palm tree succumbs to gravity as the camera rolls.

Nicole’s winds had knocked out power to about 330,000 electricity customers, with outages covering 23 percent of Brevard County, 17 percent of Indian River, and smaller percentages in Seminole, Volusia, Putnam, and Orange counties, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

Nicole has now been blamed for at a number of deaths in Florida.

Officials at the Orange County Sheriff's Office said two people were electrocuted by a downed power line early Thursday in Orlando. Two other people died in a crash on Florida’s Turnpike in the county Thursday morning, according to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings at a news conference.

In Brevard County, a 68-year-old Port Canaveral man died during the peak of Hurricane Nicole early Thursday in Cocoa. Around 4:33 a.m., a woman called 911 reporting that her husband was in distress, according to the Cocoa Police Department. The couple was on their yacht docked at Lee Wenner Park.