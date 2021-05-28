No bond for Aiden Fucci accused of murdering 13-year-old classmate

The 14-year-old accused of killing his 13-year-old classmate in St. Johns County was ordered held without bond during his first appearance on Friday.

Aiden Fucci appeared over a Zoom call when the judge made the decision. He will be charged as an adult.

Fucci allegedly stabbed Tristyn Bailey 114 times, prosecutors said on Thursday. A grand jury indicted Fucci on a first-degree murder charge.

"It was clear to us after we looked at what happened, that it was not only appropriate to charge the defendant as an adult, but it was really the only choice that we could make."

Investigators say an exact motive is unclear. If Fucci is convicted, he could face life in prison.

Bailey was last seen early May 9 at the community center in the Durbin Crossing community south of Jacksonville. Officials say Bailey's parents reported her missing later that morning, and a neighbor found her body in a heavily wooded area that evening.

According to investigators, Aiden attended Patriot Oaks Academy along with Tristyn, and the two grew up in the same neighborhood.

